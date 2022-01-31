Betty Lucille Willis, 88, moved to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation in Chuckey.
She was born September 4, 1933, in Washington County, TN, to the late Robert and Ella (Sliger) Byers. She lived her entire life in Washington County. She was a graduate of Washington College Academy. Having worked numerous jobs during her life, she retired in 1982 to be a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, working on the farm, watching her cows, working in her yard, playing with her cats, and especially cooking Sunday dinner for the family.
She was a member of Pleasant Grover Missionary Baptist Church in the Washington College community where she accepted Christ at an early age. During her later years she attended Telford Missionary Baptist Church where she enjoyed helping in the Wednesday night Team Kids program.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Junior Willis, sister, Alma Byers, brothers, Eugene Byers, Dillard Byers and Curtis Byers, as well as two nieces.
Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Jewel, two grandchildren, Kelly Lambert (Ronnie) and Johnnie Willis (Brandy), seven great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Lambert (Ian), Makina Lambert, Sierra Lambert, Kaya Willis, Khloe Willis, Kyra Willis and Klayton Willis, one great-great grandchild, Ember Jones, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Mixie.
Friends are welcome to stop by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home to view and sign the register book on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Reverend Mike Depew officiating. The graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wallace Hylton, Jerry Bitner, Rick McBride, Alan Jarrett, Ronnie Lambert and Ronnie Stout.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Durham-Hensley for their loving care during the past months. Also to Debbie Byers and Kelly Lambert for their assistance with Betty during her progression with dementia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 246, Limestone, TN, 37681.
Condolences may be sent to the Willis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821