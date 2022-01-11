ERWIN - Betty Lucille Booth, age 86, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her home. Lucille is a daughter of the late Bud and Mamie Hensley. She was a member of Harvest Time Christian Church and a former member of Lilly Dale Christian Church. She was a very talented artist. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brothers: John (J.D.) Hensley, Bud Hensley Jr., Roby Hensley, and Ivan Hensley; sisters: Lois Hensley Phillips, and Eulala Hensley Davis.
Lucille Booth has left behind to cherish her memory: husband: William “Bill” Henry Booth; daughter: Marcia Kaye Booth Dunnavant and husband, Terrell; son: Alan William Booth of Erwin, TN; granddaughter: Amber Dunnavant; grandsons: Joshua Dunnavant and wife, Shae, and Aaron William Booth and wife, Kat of Cicero, IN; Great Grandchildren, Lillianna Booth and Finn Booth. Also, Baby Dunnavant is on the way.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Lucille Booth in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Lilly Dale Christian Church. Minister Jack Harris and Minister Steven Beckett will officiate. A visitation period to share memoires and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00pm and will continue until service time on Saturday at Lilly Dale Christian Church. A committal service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Those attending should meet at Lilly Dale Christian Church by 1:00 pm on Saturday to go in procession to Evergreen cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Booth, Joshua Dunnavant, Terry Dunnavant, Tim Harris, Earl Booth, and Mick Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be JW Johnson, Richard Nelson and Jack Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson University 7900 Johnson Dr. Knoxville, TN 37998.
