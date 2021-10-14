ERWIN - Betty Lillian Stockton, age 87, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin. A native of Burnsville, NC, Betty is a daughter of the late Orville and Ethel (Cook) Tipton. She was a member of Erwin Church of Christ and retired from Top Dollar Store. Betty enjoyed making quilts and cushions, crocheting afghans, cooking and working in her flower garden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Jo Buck; sisters, Wanda “Dee” Weaver-Peterson, Judy Gail Fox and Jessie Grassi; brothers, Wilbur Tipton and David Tipton.
Betty Lillian Stockton has left behind to cherish her memory: Husband of 70 years: Carter Stockton; Son: Terry L. Stockton and significant other Judith N. Jones; Sister: Geneiva Silvers; Six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, who loved her very much.
The family would like to offer special thanks to all of Betty’s friends for their love and friendship through the years.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Betty Lillian Stockton in a funeral service to be held at 12:00 pm in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Minister Jeff Winters will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, October 15, 2021, and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held following the funeral service on Friday, in Evergreen Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Peterson, Aaron Peterson, Allen Johnson, Jackie Tipton, Ed Wingart and Chris Stockton. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:00 pm on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin