JOHNSON CITY - Betty L. Whitson Sheffield, 83, Johnson City, died Saturday, January 2, 2021, peacefully in her sleep.
Betty was a daughter of the late Zol Whitson and Flora B. Whitson Street. She was a native of Deerfield, VA, and a 1956 graduate of Millboro High School (Bath County, VA). Following graduation, Betty accepted a job as a clerk with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington D.C. She then married and moved to Johnson City, where she lived most of her life. Betty was a wonderful mother, grandmother, homemaker and cook, who loved to entertain. She enjoyed decorating, travel and fashion, especially clothing. Betty was a member of Central Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Lewis Whitson, two sisters, Nell Hicks and Evelyn Harrell, all of Johnson City.
Betty is survived by her son, Michael Sheffield and wife Katie, Piney Flats; her daughter, Melissa “Missy” Bible and husband Doug, Telford; four grandchildren, Felicia (Josh), Dayton, Nicholas Sheffield, and Seth Bible; two great-grandchildren, Jovan and Sydney; one brother, Bobby Whitson and wife Gaye, Churchville, VA; one sister, Nita Fullerton and husband Rodney, Clayton, NC; special cousin, Linda Huntley, Weaverville, NC; cousins, nephews and nieces.
Per her request, there will be no funeral services, however, a private entombment will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank the staff of the 5400 and 2100 wings of the Johnson City Medical Center, the staff at Quality of Life, Smokey Mountain Hospice, especially Melissa, Kelly and Mike, and her wonderful neighbors on Kate Street.
In-lieu-of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty’s name to Gideon’s International at www.gideons.org, or Alzheimer’s Research at www.alz.org.
