Betty Johnson, 92, passed away suddenly on October 25, 2020 in Johnson City, TN.
Betty was born in Rogersville, TN on December 14, 1927, however she spent the majority of her life in Johnson City, TN with her husband of 65 years, the late William C. Johnson. She is preceded in death by her brother Harold Carmack and her sister Freda (Carmack) Moore. She is survived by her brother Samuel Carmack and wife Joan of Kingsport, TN, sister Diann (Carmack) Metcalf of Tyler, TX, daughter Jeri (Johnson) Smart, son-in-law Tim Smart, and granddaughter Emily Smart all of Raleigh, NC, and devoted friend Dr. George Granger.
Betty had a love for puzzles, travel, and brightening the lives of others. She met every day with enthusiasm and a smile. While she will be sorely missed, she made this world a better place.
