Betty Jo Treadway, age 83, went to be with our Lord on Jan. 31 2021 after a brief illness. She was born on Oct. 30, 1937 in Unicoi County to the late Carl and Nola Hensley Stockton. She moved to Jonesborough at an early age.
She married James “Jim” Treadway on October 14, 1954, and they were married almost 51 years. Her greatest pride was her family and the opportunity to give a gift. She enjoyed talking about her family, reading, antiques and her pets. She was known as a talented seamstress and made award winning antebellum dresses for the first Jonesborough Days events.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arthur James Treadway; son, Danny James Treadway; sisters Ruby Shelton and Adel Pender; brother Jay Stockton.
She attended Mayberry Methodist Church and was retired from Eastman Chemical Co.
Those she leaves behind are her children; Randy Treadway, wife Annie, Shirley Treadway Tester, husband Ronnie, Bruce Treadway, and Chris Treadway, wife Tammy; grandchildren Hannah Treadway, Preston Ryans and Justin Ryans, Angie Hays, husband Keith, and Jason Tester; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and calls during this difficult time..
The family of Betty Jo Treadway will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Ryan Shaffer officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, in the Mayberry Methodist Church Cemetery, Jonesborough. Active pallbearers will be Chris Treadway, Bruce Treadway, Randy Treadway, Jimmy Stockton, Justin Ryans, and Preston Ryans. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Thursday.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests no food or visits at the home.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Treadway family during this difficult time.