ERWIN - Betty Jo Moorman said her earthly goodbye on Aug. 21 from her home in Erwin, with family at her side, following a period of declining health, unwavering faith, and an ever-growing unwillingness to put up with anyone’s bulls***. We assume by now she’s made it to Heaven, unless of course she’s happened to find a shopping mall along the way, and in that case, she’ll be up there celebrating just as soon as she finishes buying the stocking stuffers for her grandbabies’ Christmas.

Her husband, parents, sisters, some brothers, one kidney, and a whole bunch of friends beat her to the finish line and are waiting to welcome her through the Pearly Gates. We’re not sure if she gets the kidney back or if her brother keeps it for the afterlife, but we do know her family and friends must be lined up on those golden streets by now for hugs and a serving of her famous (at least by those who’ve had it) strawberry gravy. If they’re really in luck, she’ll be toting along a few bottles of her homemade cough syrup too (who cares if you need it or not up there).

