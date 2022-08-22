ERWIN - Betty Jo Moorman said her earthly goodbye on Aug. 21 from her home in Erwin, with family at her side, following a period of declining health, unwavering faith, and an ever-growing unwillingness to put up with anyone’s bulls***. We assume by now she’s made it to Heaven, unless of course she’s happened to find a shopping mall along the way, and in that case, she’ll be up there celebrating just as soon as she finishes buying the stocking stuffers for her grandbabies’ Christmas.
Her husband, parents, sisters, some brothers, one kidney, and a whole bunch of friends beat her to the finish line and are waiting to welcome her through the Pearly Gates. We’re not sure if she gets the kidney back or if her brother keeps it for the afterlife, but we do know her family and friends must be lined up on those golden streets by now for hugs and a serving of her famous (at least by those who’ve had it) strawberry gravy. If they’re really in luck, she’ll be toting along a few bottles of her homemade cough syrup too (who cares if you need it or not up there).
She leaves behind 4 brothers and 6 sisters-in-law, 8 children (4 of which she birthed), 12 grandkids, 2 2/3 great grandbabies (the littlest still hasn’t made his way fully into this world), and one very well-fed furry companion. We’re all here mourning her earth-side departure, celebrating her celestial homecoming, and hoping that upon her arrival she doesn’t give her husband Jim too serious of a whooping for skipping out early to join the party up there while she was stuck with a mortgage and all those kids to raise.
Betty Jo was not world-renowned (but should’ve been) for her occasionally inappropriate, generally funny, and always truthful commentary on life. She never was one to hold back her opinion, generosity, laughter, or a second (or third) (…or fourth) helping for anyone sat around her table.
She taught her kids perseverance, right from wrong, and the true bond of a family. She taught her grandkids how to love fiercely, all the while making biscuits and heaping’s of mischief. For each these things, and countless others, she will be sorely missed.
We are holding a service this Thursday, Aug. 25, to celebrate Betty’s life, remember the joys she brought us, and to honor her spirit. You’re welcome to join us between 6-8pm at Robert Ledford Funeral Home or drop in some other time to visit Molly (Betty’s overfed and steadfast companion) and the rest of our (well-fed and loving) family at 208 Quail Run Court in Johnson City. No need to send flowers. If she were here, she’d tell you the pollen makes her nose run and she can’t smell them anymore anyway (you sent some already? just know that the family loves them). Keeping in line with her wishes, instead of flowers, you may send donations in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or Wounded Warrior Project. If you offended her at some point and are looking to get back in her good graces, you can make donations to all three.
Our family thanks Dr. Phil Jones and staff, Zonya Cureton, Barbara Peterson, Nate Varnier, and the rest of the Caris Team along with Smokey Mountain Medical Equipment for their excellent service and loving care.
Preceding Betty in death are her husband, James Joseph Moorman; her parents, William Ralph Masters, and Merta Chandler Masters; and her siblings: Tom Masters, Irene Silvers, Micky Masters, Richard Masters, Genny Deyton, and Gregg Masters.
She leaves behind children Angie Million and Rick (Kingsport), Benny Moorman and Carol (Knoxville), Jamie Goodsell and Brian (Johnson City), and Danielle Rogers and Jamie (Unicoi); grandchildren Whitney Million and husband Gordie, Jenna Million and husband Trey, Shelby Goodsell, Will Moorman, Sydney Goodsell, Mattie Moorman, Luke Rogers, and Laney Rogers; step-grandchildren Piper Stromatt and Sloan Mary; great-grandchildren Emory Frazier and Ozzy Million (soon to arrive); and step-great grandchild Sahara Hainschwang. She is also survived by her siblings, Wendell Masters (Erwin), Lawrence Masters (Dandridge), David Masters and Joy (Gray), Craig Masters and Phyllis (Erwin), a special sister, Audrey Sherwood (Miamisburg, OH), sisters-in-law Sandy Masters, Diane Masters, and Pat Moorman, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Betty’s family will receive friends on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, in the Evergreen Mausoleum. Chaplain Nate Varnier will officiate, and music will be provided by Misty Vennett. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the mausoleum by 10:55 a.m. on Friday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Betty’s obituary was lovingly written by her granddaughter, Whitney Million.