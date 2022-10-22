JOHNSON CITY - Betty Jeanne Seaver Baker, 97, of Johnson City, TN, was escorted into the arms of her Heavenly Father by His angels October 20, 2022 and is now experiencing perfect peace with her Lord Jesus Christ, having fought with a saintly faith life’s final war with pain. She now awaits the Day when the corruptible puts on the incorruptible eternal body preserved in eternity for His children.
Born June 8, 1925, Betty was a life-long resident of Johnson City and member of First Presbyterian Church.
She joins her husband, John G. Baker, who preceded her in 1997 and precious others including her parents, Orville and Nevada Seaver; brothers, Orville Jr. and Richard; sisters, Wilma and Lena; and great-granddaughter, Anna.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Seaver Tislow; sons, Richard G. Baker and Anthony J. Baker (wife Patti); daughter, Melissa J. Saffelder (husband Dan); granddaughters, Cecilia Baker, Elizabeth Yenca (husband Darren), and Meridith Saffelder; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jordan, Josef, and Cordelia Yenca, and Medan Saffelder.
Betty was a woman of the greatest generation; a young girl and teenager who lived through the depression and a world war. She was a beautiful wife and loving mother in the 50’s and 60’s, she always exhibited a living testimony of a character transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit to be a godly testament to her family, her church, and her community. She was all this without renown, living a faithful life of humility and service. She leaves a legacy of faith exhibited in her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family of four generations were blessed to share memories and songs of faith with her as she moved from this present time into time eternal. She has not left us forever, for some day we will walk with her in the place prepared for all those who know Jesus Christ, the way, the truth, and the Life.
Betty’s family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 25, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, with a funeral service starting at 1:00 pm, under the direction of Pastor David Crutchfield. Immediately following the funeral, there will be a procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 2:00 graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home via the tribute fund link to help offset expenses.