JOHNSON CITY - Betty Jeanne Seaver Baker, 97, of Johnson City, TN, was escorted into the arms of her Heavenly Father by His angels October 20, 2022 and is now experiencing perfect peace with her Lord Jesus Christ, having fought with a saintly faith life’s final war with pain. She now awaits the Day when the corruptible puts on the incorruptible eternal body preserved in eternity for His children.

Born June 8, 1925, Betty was a life-long resident of Johnson City and member of First Presbyterian Church.

