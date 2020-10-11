ELIZABETHTON - Betty Jean Whitson Maupin, age 85, of Elizabethton, TN passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Hillview Health Center. She was the daughter of the late James Fredrick Holsclaw and Susan Ann Harmon Holsclaw. She was a very active member of Elizabethton Church of Christ, and owner/operator of her ceramic shop for several years. Betty loved to spend time with her family and was a wonderful cook. She also loved her church family. To know Betty was to love her. She never met a stranger. If you had the privilege of eating at her table, you were blessed by not only a good meal, but by her Christian example.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Whitson; second husband, James Maupin; three brothers, Charlie Holsclaw, Claude Holsclaw, and John Holsclaw; two sisters, Pauline Yates and Ola Belle Campbell; daughter, Vicki Russell.
Those left to cherish her memories are her 3 daughters, Joan Fair, Debra Reece and husband Dwight, Patty Pierce, all of Elizabethton; two brothers, Arthur Holsclaw and wife, Jeannie; and Willie Holsclaw and wife, Leota, both of Elizabethton; four sisters, Juanita Pansock, Barbara Milsaps, Maxine Gagliano, all of Elizabethton, and Martha Forbes, of Johnson City; a step-daughter, Judy Stoffle and husband, Billy of New Orleans, LA; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Betty Jean Whitson Maupin will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Elizabethton Church of Christ with Mr. Dennis Pierce, Minister and Mr. Eddy Craft, Minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service on Tuesday at the church.
A committal and entombment service will follow the service in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Brian Buckner, Jeff Holsclaw, John Holsclaw, Steve Roberts, Glenn McQueen, Dempsy Jordan, and Chris Mosley. Honorary pallbearers will be Betty’s grandsons.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to High Rock Bible Camp, 20710 Mabe Stanleytown Road Duffield, VA 24244.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hillview Health Center for all their loving support and care during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to assist Betty’s family.