ERWIN - Betty Jean Tucker Strickland, age 91, Erwin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Christian Care Center of Unicoi County. Betty was born in Washington County to the late Tobe Tucker and Mildred Watson Tucker Anders. She lived most of her life in Erwin.
Betty was a 1947 graduate of Lamar High where she was a Lamar Lovely. She was an exceptional homemaker and actively served in the churches she attended throughout the years.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, William “Bill” Strickland; her siblings, Margaret Tittle, Robert “Bob” Tucker and JoAnn Arnold; her son-in-law, Arnold “Bill” Berry.
Together Bill and Betty raised four children: Janie Berry, Debbie Williams (Wayne), Mike Strickland, and Missy Farnor (Paul). Betty has six grandchildren, who each have special memories of her, Jeff Berry, Sammy Weaver (Kim), Christy Arnold, Doug Berry, Carla Strickland and Tyler Engle (Logan). She also has ten great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Christian Care Center of Unicoi County, for the love and care given to our Mom during these last several months. Also, thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the love, compassion and respect shown to our Mom, especially during this last week.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in the Evergreen Mausoleum. Reverend Alan King and Preacher David Foster will officiate. Mamaw’s grandsons will proudly serve as her pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the mausoleum by 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Should you wish to call on the family please visit 325 Mountainview Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
In addition to flowers, donations of Gideon Bibles in memory of Betty would be greatly appreciated, so that others may read about our good God and come to know Christ. You may donate online: www.gideons.org or Gideon Memorial Bible Representative, P.O. Box 398, Erwin, TN 37650.
Our Mom’s favorite verse is what we lean on today; “This is the day the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Strickland family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
