JOHNSON CITY - Betty Jean Street, 88, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lakebridge Health Care. She was a native and resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Walter H. Waddell and Fairis Thompson Waddell. Betty had worked for many years at Wallace’s Shoe Store in downtown Johnson City and was known for her practical jokes. In her younger years Betty was an avid dancer. Betty also worked at one time for the governor of Florida.
In addition to her parents and two brothers, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark “Randy” Hurst; a daughter, Simone A. Street; and the love of her life, Hack Smithdeal.
Survivors include two grandsons, Jason Hurst of Virginia and Nick Fong of Georgia; a niece, Sharon Waddell McCarty and husband, Robert of Michigan; and special friends Brenda Orton Brewer, Mark Dorton and wife Kristy, and Carey Hicks and wife Nancy.
Graveside services for Betty Will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mark Dorton officiating. For those attending you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.