ELIZABETHTON - Betty Jean Murray, age 86, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community, where she had resided the past 3 years. Betty was born in Elizabethton to the late James Spurgeon Smith and Verna Perry Smith. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Willis Edwin Murray; a daughter, Cynthia Jo Murray; four sisters, Lavada Montgomery, Pansy Bare, Dorothy Mitchell and Clara Hall.
Betty had worked as a dental hygienist and was known as a feisty lady with a deep faith in the Lord. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1956 and she still enjoyed getting together with her graduating class at Elizabethton High School until her health prevented it. Betty loved to work outside with her plants and flowers and crocheting but most especially she loved spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memories include her daughter, Rachel (Todd) Pate; her granddaughter, Cynthia Catelyn (Corey) Vines; two grandsons, Abel Christopher Pate and Eri Todd Pate; her brothers, Bud (Joann) Smith, Pat (Roma) Smith, Lonnie (Rose) Smith, Ivan (Brenda) Smith and Archie Smith; her special friends, Carole Hayes and Gail Meredith; a brother-in-law, Lee (Jane) Murray; and several nieces and nephews as well as many special neighbors on Watauga Drive and her family at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community.
A service to celebrate the life of Betty Jean Murray will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Calvary Baptist M&M Senior Adult Ministry in honor of Betty.
Online condolences and memories of Betty may be made at https://www.tetrickfuneralhome.com/. The Murray family has been entrusted to Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37644.