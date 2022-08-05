JOHNSON CITY - Betty Jean Garland, age 89, Johnson City, formerly of Blountville, TN, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at NHC Johnson City, following a brief illness.

Betty was the daughter of the late Gladys Lilly Morrell and Byron Lee Morrell. She was born in Bluff City, TN on 12/01/1932, and resided in Blountville for 68 years with husband, Lawrence, before relocating to Johnson City after his death in Sept. 2018. Betty graduated from Bluff City High School and retired from the Sullivan County Board of Education after 52 years of employment. Betty was a member of Blountville United Methodist Church since her marriage to Lawrence at the church in 1951. During their marriage of 68 years, Betty and Lawrence enjoyed church activities, ballroom dancing, square dancing, and camping. Betty will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, incredibly positive attitude, love of children and her endless devotion to her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Susan Griffin, brothers, Howard (Sandy) Morrell, Robert (Bobby) Morrell, sister-in-law Mary Frances Morrell and Laura Morrell, wife of nephew Craig Morrell. Betty is survived by daughters, Becky (Steve) Cummings of Atlanta, GA, and Rachel (Dr. Alan) Forbush of Johnson City, TN. In addition, Betty is survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and nephew, Craig Morrell.