JOHNSON CITY - Betty Jean Moody, age 76, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Oliver Garland and Madgie Hyder Gilbert. She graduated from Tipton High School in North Carolina in 1963. Betty was retired from Baxter Pharmacy and the VA Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Pike and nephew, Bobby Lee Campbell. Those left to cherish her memory include sister; Linda Campbell and husband, Rev. Bobby Campbell of Unicoi; great niece, Makayla Campbell of Gray; great nephews, Noah and Dylan Campbell of Unicoi and their mother, Melissa Campbell Haun of Unicoi.
A graveside service to honor the life of Betty Jean Moody will be conducted at 2:00PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Colbaugh Cemetery with Rev. Bob Campbell officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton, Tennessee at 1:15PM to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Betty Jean Moody.