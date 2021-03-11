ERWIN - Betty Jean Hampton Hughes, age 81, Erwin, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She had lived most of her life in Erwin and was a daughter of the late William A. and Annie Mae Hensley Hampton.
Betty retired from Mayes Brothers Tools after many years of service. She attended Trinity Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Samuel, Author, Hobart, and Paul Hampton; one sister, Helen Hughes.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, one brother, Henry Hampton; one sister, Shirley Lingerfelt; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Darrell Shipman officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike Hampton, Jim Banks, Mike Willis, Benji Ford, Isaac Ford, Brian Lingerfelt, Joseph Coffey, and Rick Willis. Committal will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
