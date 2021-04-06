JONESBOROUGH - Betty Jean Christian, 86, Jonesborough passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her residence. She was a native of Coeburn, VA and was a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Hall Salyers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Willie M. Hill; her second husband, Allie Christian and a daughter, Delores Jean Hill.
Survivors include her children, Douglas Hill of Church Hill, David Hill of Blountville and Debra Hill of Castlewood, VA; close friend and caregiver, Gregg Smithson; brothers and sisters, Loretta Kennedy, Susie Childress, Janice Hall, Richard, Willie, Bobby, Donald and George Salyers; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Betty will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 8, 2021 in the Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home with Mr. Louie Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Christian family. 423-928-2245