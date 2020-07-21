JOHNSON CITY - Betty Jean Campbell Spencer, age 87, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home after a long illness.
Mrs. Spencer was a native of Johnson City and the daughter of the late Oscar Allen Campbell and Gertrude Abel Campbell. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert L. “Bob” Spencer.
Mrs. Spencer received a degree in education from East Tennessee State University and taught in the Johnson City School District. Betty was a lifelong member of First Christian Church, Johnson City, where she and her husband, Bob, were members of the Win-A-Kuple Sunday School Class. She was a dedicated mother and homemaker who loved celebrating holidays—especially Christmas and Easter—and creating special occasions for her family. As an avid gardener and talented artist, Betty grew beautiful flowers and painted watercolors of flowers and landscapes. She loved to play tennis and bridge. Blessed with many friends, she greatly enjoyed entertaining—hosting dinners and social occasions at her home. Betty was a member of Johnson City’s Woman’s Club and Garden Club and gave of herself and of her time—to her family, friends, church and community.
She is survived by her three children: Robert Steven Spencer of Johnson City, Jeffrey Alan Spencer of Gulf Breeze, FL; Susan Spencer Gallacher and husband David of Dallas, TX; two grandsons, William C. Spencer and Mitchell R. Spencer, both of Gulf Breeze, FL.
The family expresses special appreciation to Betty’s caregivers, Nancy Gamage, April Catherman, Michelle Berry, and Judi Reece, and to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Services and Chaplain Steven Spell for the tender, thoughtful care they provided to Betty.
A private graveside service for Mrs. Spencer will be conducted in Section I at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Chaplain Steven Spell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald House, 418 N. State of Franklin Rd. Johnson City, TN, 37604, First Christian Church, Johnson City, TN, or the charity of your choice.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Spencer family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Betty Jean Campbell Spencer and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.