JONESBOROUGH - Betty Jean Brumit Barnes Bowers, 91, Jonesborough, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at NHC Healthcare, Johnson City.

Betty was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Ruby Meredith Brumit.

