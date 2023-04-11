Betty Jean Brumit Barnes Bowers Apr 11, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Betty Jean Brumit Barnes Bowers, 91, Jonesborough, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at NHC Healthcare, Johnson City.Betty was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Ruby Meredith Brumit.Betty was of Methodist faith and attended Piney Flats United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of King Business College. After college she became an Executive Secretary for the Navy.In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, George Newton Barnes II, second husband, Herman J. Bowers, brother, Carroll “Bo” Reece Brumit.Survivors include her son, George Bowers; brother, Edward H. “Buddy” Brumit.It was Betty’s wish to be cremated. There will be a graveside service and inurnment on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. in Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City.Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.netAppalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Bowers family (928-6111). Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 105 East Walnut Street Suite 10 Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.