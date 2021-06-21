WATAUGA - Betty Jane Smith Isaacs, 91, Watauga, went to be with her Lord, Monday, June 21,2021 in the Hillview Health Center. She was born November 15, 1929 in Watauga to the late Charlie F. & Lillie Mottern Smith. Betty was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. In earlier years she was employed at King’s Department Store, Johnson City and retired from Watsons Department Store. Betty was the oldest member of Oak Street Baptist Church having been a member for the past seventy-four years. She served as Sunday School Teacher, Training Union Teacher, Children’s Bible Drill, VBS Worker and Librarian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Lowell Isaacs who passed away July 5, 1995 and by four sisters and one brother.
Survivors include her children; Ann (Jim) Caldwell, Elaine (Randall) Jenkins, Thomas (Karen) Isaacs and Todd Isaacs. Four Grandchildren: Jeremiah (Catherine) Young, Matthew (Caitlin) Johnson, Keri Caldwell and Madeline Isaacs. Three Great Grandchildren: Tilly, Bess and Beau Young. Several nieces & nephews. Two Brothers-in-Law: Warren Fureman and Tommy Helton and One Sister-In-Law: Nell Jenkins.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dr. Kenneth Jordan and Dr. Chris Shumate officiating. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be her church family. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the We Love Our Church % Oak Street Baptist Church, 804 Oak Street, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Hillview Health Center and the Staff of Amedisys Hospice. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Isaacs family