JOHNSON CITY - Betty Jane Crain, age 87, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Washington County, Betty was born on April 23, 1935 to the late Harry and Lela Lewis Johnson. She graduated from Science Hill High School.
Betty was a member of Depot City Church at Skyline Heights in Johnson City.
After her retirement from ITT North Electric, Betty spent much of her time caring for her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, and she enjoyed having large gatherings for holidays and family fish fries. She also loved eating at Olive Garden and shopping. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Crain, in 2018; son, Kevin Godfrey; great-grandson, Zachary Willis; brother, Jerry (and Joyce) Johnson; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Godfrey; and sister-in-law, Cathy Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Rebecca (and Mitchell) Miller and Twyla (and Danny) Willis; sons, Bryan Godfrey and Douglas Godfrey; grandchildren, Kimberly, Daniel, Angela, Josh Jane, Jamie, a special granddaughter and caretaker, April (and Bobby) Richardson; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Craig (and Patti) Johnson; special dog, Harley; and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to acknowledge special helpers, Marion and Michael Willis, for everything they’ve done.
Betty’s family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Depot City Church at Skyline Heights (1601 Skyline Drive, Johnson City), under the direction of Pastor Don Page. A graveside service will follow, at 2:00 pm, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.