ELIZABETHTON - Betty Ivalee Bell, age 89, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow Bowers and Blondie Crowe. Betty was a member of Pleasant Beech Baptist Church. She was an excellent homemaker and very crafty. Betty took pride in all of her work.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Bell; a sister, Charlotte Renfro; two brothers, Buryl Bowers and Tony Bowers and a son, Randy Dugger. Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Judy Miller and husband Jerry and Brenda Pierce and late husband Monty, of Butler; son, Harvey Dugger; five sisters, Lois Hughes, of Elizabethton, Carolyn Bishop, of Michigan, Patsy Presnell and husband John and Beulah Lunceford, all of Hampton and June Saults, of Johnson City; a brother, Terry Bowers and wife Barbara, of Johnson City and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 between the hours of 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in the Garland Cemetery, Erwin with Chaplain Alan officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 A.M. on Thursday.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Beulah Lunceford and Patsy Presnell for all their support through the years.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.hathawaypercyfuneralhome.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Bell family. Office 423-543-5544.