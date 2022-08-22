Betty Irene Sheets, age 83, went to be with Jesus early Saturday morning, August 20th, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, after an extensive battle with illness. She was the daughter of Savannah Irene Shephard-Casey and Charlie Casey.

Betty worked for Texas Instruments for 30 years on the production line before retiring. She enjoyed singing, cooking for her family, shopping, and Jesus most of all. Her warm hugs and contagious laugh will be deeply missed.

