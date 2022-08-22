Betty Irene Sheets, age 83, went to be with Jesus early Saturday morning, August 20th, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, after an extensive battle with illness. She was the daughter of Savannah Irene Shephard-Casey and Charlie Casey.
Betty worked for Texas Instruments for 30 years on the production line before retiring. She enjoyed singing, cooking for her family, shopping, and Jesus most of all. Her warm hugs and contagious laugh will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Survivors include: her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Wayne Sheets; son, Michael; granddaughter, Jennifer (Joey); grandson, Jason (Katie); great-granddaughter, Adriana (John); step great granddaughter Nikki; and the light of her life, her great-great granddaughter, Ava Mae.
The family of Betty Sheets will receive friends from 5 PM – 7 PM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 PM with Doug Wagner Officiating. Pallbearers include: Michael Sheets, Jason Sheets, John Jones, Joey Wishon, Bob Tester, and Jimmy Adkins. The committal service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet there by 9:50 AM.
