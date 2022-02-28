JOHNSON CITY - Betty Hughes Morrison, 84, Johnson City, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Abundant Christian Living Community, following a lengthy illness.
Betty was a native and lifelong Johnson City resident. She was a daughter of the late James and Nola Correll Hughes.
Betty was a 1956 graduate of Science Hill High School and later attended East Tennessee State University.
She was an office Nurse working several years assisting her late husband at his medical practice until his death, at which time she continued working with other Doctor’s offices.
Betty was a member of East Unaka Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. Morrison, Jr., M.D., four brothers, and one step-daughter.
Betty is survived by a sister, Jerri Lillard, Chatsworth, GA; five step-children, Richard S. Morrison, III, Thomas C. Morrison, Elizabeth Tipton, Pat Frye and Robert Morrison; seven step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., in the Gospels section of Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Dr. Wayne Emery, Minister, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. Thursday.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Betty’s name are requested to do so to East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.
