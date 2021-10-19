JONESBOROUGH - Betty Hashbarger, 76, of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord late Sunday, October 17, 2021, at her home. Betty was born in Kingsport and lived in the Fall Branch area most of her life. She was in food service which she loved to do. Betty was a loving caregiver after leaving food service.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Dellie Pulliam; her son, Michael New; brothers, Jerry, Larry and Harry. She is survived by her partner, Gene Keith; daughter, Jackie Campbell; son, Kenneth New and wife Darlene; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister and brothers, Bonnie Ann McMurray and husband Gail, Robert Pulliam and wife Pauline, Tommy Pulliam and fiancée Tamera Penley; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2pm, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Dan Dolen officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Music will be provided by Daniel McMurray.
