ROAN MOUNTAIN - Betty Grace (Smith) Winters, age 91, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born April 27, 1931 to Amanda (Lewis) Smith and Keener Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and her son, Roger (Murph) Winters; as well as nine siblings.
Betty enjoyed working in her flowers, reading and working puzzles. She also liked feeding hummingbirds and watching the turkeys and deer.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Kathy Osborne and husband Rick, grandson Allen and LaDonna Osborne and great grandson, Tyler Colbaugh; her sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, Betty had many special friends from Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church, where she was a lifetime member. Tony and Jean Eller, whom she loved dearly, were always so kind and available whenever she needed them; Katherine Shell was a dear friend; a very special niece, Iris Johnson was like a daughter to her; and the Bible Study Ladies were a joy in her life.
A service for friends and family to celebrate memories of Betty will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home (Roan Mountain) with Pastors John McCoury and Justin Deaton, officiating. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service in the chapel.
An interment will follow the service at the Johnson Roan View Cemetery in Roan Mountain, where there will be a brief prayer. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
If preferred, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Betty or to the following: Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church, 150 Old Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, TN 37687 or East Side Free Will Baptist Church Pantry, 704 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or Johnson Roan View Cemetery Maintenance, 509 Race Street, Roan Mountain, TN 37687.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Winters family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Betty Grace (Smith) Winters.