ROAN MOUNTAIN - Betty Grace (Smith) Winters, age 91, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born April 27, 1931 to Amanda (Lewis) Smith and Keener Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and her son, Roger (Murph) Winters; as well as nine siblings.

Betty enjoyed working in her flowers, reading and working puzzles. She also liked feeding hummingbirds and watching the turkeys and deer.

