ERWIN - Betty Gouge, 91, of Erwin, TN went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Governor's Bend Retirement & Assisted Living in Erwin, TN. She was born in Erwin, TN on January 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Mary Clayton Parker. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Hugh Gouge; son, Claude Michael Gouge; step father, Hobert Parker; and grandmother, Creasy Clayton.
Betty loved her church, First Christian Church in Erwin, where she was a member for over 60 years, and served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and member of the Hope Circle. Betty graduated with honors from ETSU in nursing and was the first system wide nurse for Unicoi County School System for over 20 years. She loved her friends that whom she spent time with cooking, playing golf, bowling, and board games. She was an avid reader and a member of the book club in Erwin. She coached basketball at the old Elm Street School and taught swimming lessons at Willow Park.
Betty is survived by her son, Mark Amos Gouge of Bristol, TN; grandson, Jeff Gouge of Johnson City, TN; granddaughter, Betsy Moston of Bristol, VA; great granddaughter, Shelby Moston of Bristol, VA; several nieces, nephews and other family members. The family would like to express a special thank you to Governor's Bend Retirement & Assisted Living for all the love and care shown to Betty.
In accordance with her wishes no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any memorial contributions in her name be sent to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Gouge and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.