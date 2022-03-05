JOHNSON CITY - Betty Gobble Mackley, age 84 of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in the Crumley House. She was the daughter of the late Weldon and Lillie Blevins Gobble, born to them on July 24, 1937, in Johnson City.
Betty united in marriage to John Lee Mackley, who preceded her in death. She was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church for over 60 years. She took great pride in helping others including her church, family, friends and anyone in need. Her greatest accomplishment was her nursing career. She enjoyed sewing, going to the beach, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her loving family: her brother, Ray Gobble; her sons, Mickey Mackley and granddaughter, Mikki Lynn Mackley, David Mackley (Lesley) and granddaughter, Ashlyn Mackley; her step-daughters, Debbie Eubank (Glen) of Texas, Gilda Spencer (Kermit) of Ohio; great-grandchildren Derrick, Mikkenlee, Jamison, and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Betty Gobble Mackley will be conducted on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Tony Trott officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the historical section of the Mountain Home National Cemetery no later than 12:50 P.M.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to the staff of Crumley House for the exceptional care they provided to Betty. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Crumley House in loving memory of Betty.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Mackley Family.