ERWIN - Betty Ellen Whaley Ledford, age 86, Erwin, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 while she was surrounded by her family. She is a daughter of the late Frank and Nancy Annie Masters Whaley. Betty was a lifelong resident of Erwin.
Betty retired from the Johnson City Press after twenty-six years of service, where she worked as the Administrative Assistant and Financial Advisor to the President and Publisher. She was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church where she served on several various church committees.
Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She loved quilting, reading and tending to her beautiful flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Ray Allen Ledford on May 21, 2009; one daughter, Connie Chandler on June 16, 2018; five brothers: Charles, Arnold, Ralph, Bob and Richard Whaley; six sisters: Mary Tipton, Ora Whaley, Mildred McIntosh, Beatrice Simmons, Dorothy Whaley and Ethel Tipton.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Bailey (Wayne), Erwin; five grandchildren: Sara Malone (Shane), Erwin, Ben Jones, Johnson City, Derek Cartozzo (Stephanie), Johnson City, Colt Collins (Emily), Erwin and Amy Engle (Daniel), Erwin; six great grandchildren: Alexandria “Allie” Grace Cooper, Max Malone, Molly Malone, Ty Engle, Kyndal Engle and Gracie Bailey; very special friends: Charlotte Rice, Teresa Carmack, Bud and Diane Banks; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate the 1:30 P.M. funeral service. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wayne Bailey, Shane Malone, Daniel Engle, Ty Engle, Derek Cartozzo, Colt Collins and Bud Banks.
Flowers will be accepted or those wishing may make memorial donations in memory of Betty to: Southside Freewill Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1313 Chestoa Pike, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Ledford family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Ledford family. (423) 743-1380.