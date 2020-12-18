Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.
1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Matthew 5:4
ELIZABETHTON - Betty Clark Slemp, age 81, of Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born November 14, 1939 in Elizabethton and was the daughter of the late William Edward and Juanita Welch Clark. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Simmons; brothers, Bill Clark and Truman Clark; brothers-in-law, Jim Tuelle, Hasford Slemp and Jim Slemp; a sister-in-law, Katrina Clark; and two nephews, Greg Slemp and Ricky Clark.
Betty graduated from Happy Valley High School and Emory and Henry College. She taught and retired from the Carter County School System, having taught at Central Elementary, Happy Valley Elementary and in Bristol, Virginia. She started the first after school program at Happy Valley Elementary. She loved children and dedicated her life to them. Betty was a member of Watauga Point United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was so proud of her grandchildren and loved them immensely.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 51 years, John L. Slemp, of Elizabethton; her daughter, Jaime Slemp Horton and husband Jason (her favorite son), of Blountville, TN; her grandchildren: Brian, Sierra, and Nathaniel Horton, all of Blountville, TN; a sister, Brenda (Ted) Lynch of Jonesborough, TN; a brother-in-law, Bill Simmons, of Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law, Doris Clark, of Johnson City, TN, Phyllis Clark, of Piney Flats, TN, Jean Slemp and Janice Slemp and husband Jerry, of Elizabethton, Ann Slemp, of Elizabethton, and Marti Tuelle, of Elizabethton. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive, as well as her special friends, Jim and Betty Reed (best shopping buddy) and Tommie Sue Turbyfield.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Betty will be conducted on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park at 2:00 PM with Mike Berry, officiating.
Active pallbearers will be nephews: Rondall Clark, Eddie Clark, Larry Clark, Kenny Clark, Mike Clark, Jason Lynch, Brandon Tuelle, Mark Mallasch and special family friend, Mike McKinney. Honorary pallbearers will be her remaining nephews and those children she impacted throughout her life, whether in class or after school. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Sunday.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Watauga Point Methodist Church Building Fund, C/O Lou Calloway, 714 West D. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
The family wishes to thank all those who have prayed, called, texted and brought food during this difficult time. They’d also like to thank her nurse, Cathy.
