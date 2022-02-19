JOHNSON CITY - Betty C. Greene, 86, Johnson City, went to her heavenly home on Monday, February 14, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family after battling COVID-19, among other health issues.
Betty was born in Johnson City to the late Willard G. and Ethel Jean Lawson.
Betty was left to raise four children after the death of her husband, Donald E. Greene, in 1971. She worked many jobs, including a clerk at Pharmaseal Laboratories for 13 years, an insurance adjuster at Sherwood Chevrolet and she graded peaches and apples in South Carolina. Later on, Betty cared for her sister, Helen, before her passing. Betty was also a caregiver for several Alzheimer’s patients.
Betty loved to fish, where she won several tournaments at Douglas Lake. She had three large bass hanging on the wall that she was very proud of. She also enjoyed hunting and helping train bird dogs. She loved watching baseball, UT and TN Titans football and NASCAR racing, often cheering for Harry Gant. She cheered on the Atlanta Braves and attended several of their games.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by: one son, Michael G. Taylor; first husband, Bob Taylor; significant other, Ronald P. Keen; brother, Jay Lawson; and sisters, Helen Hollinger, Margaret Carver and Dorothy Archer.
Survivors include: three children, Robin McCloud (Jeff), Jeffrey A. Greene (Lisa) and Howard Keith Greene (Kilowatt); grandchildren, Jenna and Blaise Greene; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved little dog, Gracie.
Special thank you to Jane and Aileen for the special care they provided to Betty.
The family of Betty Greene will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Morris-Baker. Family and friends will then go in procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 2:00 PM graveside service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Greene family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Greene family. (423) 282-1521