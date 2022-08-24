JONESBOROUGH - Betty Black Sheppard, 81, Jonesborough, died unexpectedly Monday, August 22, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, following a brief illness.
Betty was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Floyd Ivan Black, Sr. and Lena Rose Mitchell Black.
She was a homemaker, and was formerly employed at Guy’s Cafe, then as an L.P.N. with Johnson City Memorial Hospital.
Betty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was an avid reader of murder mysteries and enjoyed watching the I.D. channel and old Westerns on T.V.
Betty loved her family and adored Native Americans due to her heritage. She was funny and loved to joke around but was never afraid to tell them when they did something wrong.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Cleveland Sheppard, U.S. Army, Ret., in 1983, her brother, Johnny Black, and two grandchildren, Travis Weber and Samantha Humphrey.
Betty is survived by four children, Kenneth Sheppard (Ann), Johnson City, Theresa D. Dickens (Ralph), Jonesborough, Peggy Weber (Marc), Greeneville, and Steve Humphrey (Josie), Jonesborough; her sister, Charlotte Little (Don), Johnson City; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Daniel and Jessica Dickens, Katie Dickens Fulkerson (Aubrey), Khristy Sheppard Durbin (Daniel), Shelby and Chase Weber, and Karen Humphrey; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday, August 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:15 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, at which time there will be a brief period of sharing memories before proceeding to the cemetery at 1:40 P.M.
It was Betty’s request that those attending not “dress up”, but rather dress comfortably.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions please do so to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.