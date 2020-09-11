ELIZABETHTON - Betty Bartlett Houghton, age 92, of Elizabethton, TN passed away September 10, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Leigh D. Bartlett and Estelle Parkins Bartlett. Betty was a member of Unaka Baptist Church. She was a RN at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, and old Carter County Hospital. Betty loved making crafts, spending time with her family, shopping, Christmas, and decorating for every season.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Houghton; brother, Donald Bartlett, and grand-daughter, Julie Braswell. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Richard E. Houghton and wife Jean, Judy A. Dingus, Thomas M. Houghton, Cynthia E. Armstrong and Husband Marvin, Mary Santoso and husband Budi; sixteen grand-children; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Betty Bartlett Houghton will be conducted at 7:00 P.M, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Lynn Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Walker Roberson and Rev. Dennis Wilson officiating.
The graveside service and interment will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Wilson Cemetery in Elizabethton, TN. Active pallbearers will be Nick Houghton, Brian Houghton, Justin Houghton, Richie Houghton, Dennis Armstrong, Alex Armstrong, and Jacob Houghton. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M on Wednesday.
Friends may come by Lynn Valley Baptist Church to sign the guestbook and pay their respects between the hours of 5:00-7:00 P.M. prior to the service on Tuesday. Friends may also call at the home of her son, Tom Houghton, of 122 Robinson Lane, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Unaka Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Houghton family.