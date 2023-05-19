JOHNSON CITY - Betty B. Edwards, 92, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Betty was a native of Bakersville, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late David S. Bennett and Maude L. Davis Bennett.
Betty earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Tennessee State University and completed post-graduate coursework at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She taught high school English in Mitchell County, North Carolina, and conducted teacher in-service for the North Carolina Department of Education. After moving to Johnson City in 1969, she taught for 25 years at University High School, achieving the title of Assistant Professor at ETSU. Betty also served as an evaluator for the Tennessee Career Ladder Program, and as an adjunct professor for Northeast State Technical Community College.
She was a dedicated member of the Brethren Church in Boones Creek. When she was no longer able to attend church services, she enjoyed listening to Charles Stanley and David Jeremiah.
Betty loved dogs, especially Pomeranians, and enjoyed many years of pet ownership.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Dr. Floyd Edwards; her son, Dwight Edwards; and her sister, Jan Fine.
Those remaining to cherish her memory include: a daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Lib” Sells (husband Alvin); a son, Harold Edwards (wife Redith); one daughter-in-law, Kimberly Edwards; one grandson, Lance Sells (wife Angel); three granddaughters, Cara Bowery (husband Keith), Tonia Manges (husband Bob), and Samantha Hess; ten great-grandchildren; special friends and neighbors, Bo and Suzy Deaton, Pat Chase and Al Grizzard; and special niece and nephew, Michelle and Darrell Edwards.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude and appreciation to Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton, to Lakebridge Health Care Center, and to Dr. Allen Colyar. The family also extends a heartfelt “Thank you” to her special caregivers: Connie Archer, Donna Cox, and Michelle Edwards.
A graveside service is scheduled at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 22, 2023 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet there no later than 1:50 pm.
Minister Bo Deaton will be officiating the service.
Pallbearers will include: Harold Edwards, Lance Sells, Alvin Sells, Darrell Edwards, Keith Bowery, and Ron Barber.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Boones Creek Covenant Brethren Fellowship, 122 Bart Green Drive, Gray, Tennessee 37615, or to the charity of their choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, is honored to serve the family of Betty Edwards. 423-282-1521.
