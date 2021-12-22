Betty B. Bailey, 83, of the Harmony Community, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
Betty worked at Quebecor Printing for 43 years in Customer Service. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed preparing special meals for her family. She raised a garden and canned the food when her health allowed it. She was a loving Nanny to all who knew and loved her. She will be dearly missed.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Inez Barr; brothers, Elmer, Billy and Benny Barr; sisters, Carolyn Gibson, Martha Wright, Dorothy Appleton and Elsie Ford.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Harold Lee Bailey; daughter, Teresa Hanie of Limestone, TN; son, Harold Lee Bailey, Jr., and wife Nikki of Harmony Community; granddaughter, Jackie Brickey and husband Skip of Harmony Community; sister, Nancy Christian of Fall Branch, TN; several nieces, nephews and cousins; sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Jerry Broyles of Chuckey, TN, special furbabies, Molly and Buttercup.
Family received friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral service followed with Chaplin Steven Spell officiating. Graveside services was conducted on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2pm at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Betty Bailey.