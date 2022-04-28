JOHNSON CITY - Betty Annell Mitchell Whaley, age 90, Johnson City, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. She is a daughter of the late Sylvester and Ida Jones Mitchell. Betty was a native of Polk County, Georgia and she moved to Johnson City in 1971.
Betty retired from Parks Belk where she worked as a Secretary for many years. She was a member of the Fountain of Life Bible Church. Betty was an active member of the East Tennessee Chapter of the American Prisoners of War. She was an honorary member of Rolling Thunder and Betty loved riding motorcycles. Betty enjoyed volunteering at Appalachian Christian Village for several years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, Robert W. “Bob” Whaley on May 17, 2013; two brothers: Randall Mitchell and James Lee Mitchell; half-sister, Laura Fuller.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, one son, Bobby J. Cole (Teresa); two daughters: Patricia J. Cole Shepherd and Karla J. Cole Chasteen (Tyre), all of Cartersville, GA; one sister, Alice Faye Baker, Rock Mart, GA; stepson, Raymond Larry Whaley, Lake Charles, LA; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Betty’s family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Vic Young will officiate the 1:00 p.m. funeral service. Her graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Sunset Memory Gardens, Cartersville, Georgia. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. Parnick Jennings Funeral Home is in charge of the graveside service.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Whaley family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
