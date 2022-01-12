ERWIN - Betty Ann “Rose” Riddle Tilson, age 88, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. She lived most of her life in Erwin and is a daughter of the late Dewey Riddle and Anna Bush Edwards.
She retired from the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital where she was employed as a CNA for thirty-two years. Betty was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Betty loved to travel with her sister, take photos, play BINGO which, she always won, participating in YMCA activities, reading, spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren. Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her dog, Daisy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Roland H. Tilson; three brothers: Lee, Clinton and Cliff.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons: Wayne Tilson (Sherry), Erwin, Mike Tilson (Donna), Jonesborough; one daughter, Brenda Tilson Edwards (Steve), Jonesborough; eight grandchildren: Lindsay, Paige, Preston, Michael, Wendy, Jennifer, Jason and Daniel; eleven great grandchildren: Jared, Landon, Riley, Suzalyn, Rene, Ryan, Teejay, Ainsley, Hudson, Ireland and one on the way, Cali Lynnlee; one sister, Nancy Griffith (Ray), California; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor David Crutchfield will officiate the 2:00 P.M. funeral service. Music will be provided by her granddaughter, Paige Tilson. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons: Preston, Rene, Ryan, Jared, Ainsley and Teejay. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael and Steve.
