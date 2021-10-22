UNICOI - Betty Ann McCurry Garland, 95, of Unicoi, died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Unicoi, daughter of the late Levi and Mary Jane Buckner McCurry.
Betty was a member of the Unicoi Free Will Baptist Church. She was also involved in the Ladies Aid, the Ladies Auxillary and Sewing 4 Souls.
Betty was a retired inspector for Baxter Pharmaceuticals.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Stewart Garland, a daughter, Carol P. Garland, a grandson, Brian Barron and all of her siblings had preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory, her children, Judith “Judy” Adams, Rudy S. (Celesta) Garland, Dean G. Garland, Gene L. (Annette) Garland, Marijane (Red, dec.) and Doug A. (Renee’) Garland; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many dear friends at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living Center and a special friend Georgia.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There is a graveside service scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm under the direction of Garland James. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 12:50 pm at the Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to: Samaritan’s Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607 or Sewing 4 Souls, 1737 Grand View Road, Beaver, WV 25813.
