UNICOI - Betty Ann Laughren Yarber, age 67, Unicoi, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She is a daughter of the late Carl and Myrle Roberts Laughren. Betty lived most of her life in Unicoi County.
She attended Buffalo Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Betty was an excellent homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed crocheting, listening to gospel music, going to the beach and spending time with her family. Betty was a caregiver to her dad for three years before he passed away on October 7, 2021.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Brad Laughren; one sister, Linda Laughren; brother-in-law, Art Morton, Sr.; nephew, Art Morton, Jr; great nephews, Michael and Micah Morton.
Survivors include her husband of over forty-nine years, Hubert Yarber; one son, Adam Yarber (Amanda), Johnson City; one grandson, Greyson Yarber; one brother, Frank Laughren (Doris), Tipton Hill, NC; two sisters: Mary Ann Buchanan (Dean), Tipton Hill, NC and Marie Morton, Elizabethton; sister-in-law, Dana Laughren, Erwin; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kevin Laughren will officiate the 2:00 P.M. memorial service.
