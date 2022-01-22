JOHNSON CITY - Bettie Lee Bohen Pyles, age 95, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at The Courtyards Senior Living in Johnson City.
Born 1926 in Junior, WV, she grew up in Enon, Ohio where she met her husband, C.E. “El” Pyles. They married in 1945. Together they travelled the world while in the U.S. Air Force, including Puerto Rico and England. After military retirement, she resided longest in St. Charles, Missouri, where her husband worked for Federal Aviation Administration. Her husband died in 1997 and she moved to Johnson City in 2016 to be close to her daughter.
She loved her many dogs, a few cats, staying in touch with her high school classmates, and enjoyed many creative arts. Her children thank her for teaching them so many things, including how to adapt to life changes and how to improvise almost anything.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Roy and Sadie Wilt Bohen; husband, Retd. Lt. Col. Clarence Elno Pyles; beloved sister, Josephine “Jodie” Cohmer; friend and three brothers-in-law, Boyd, Alan, and Paul Pyles.
She is survived by her son, Richard Alan Pyles and spouse, Kathy; daughter, Rebecca Ann Pyles and spouse, James R. Stewart; nieces, Catherine Bitner, Christy Richards, and Sherilynn Haubach; and sisters-in-law, Dovie Jean Pyles Egy, Jenny Lee Pyles Schultz.
Bettie will be interred next to her husband in Enon Cemetery, Enon Ohio; no services will take place in Johnson City.
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice for their assistance and care, and the staff at The Courtyards, especially House 1, for their special care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society.
