Bethira (Beth) Nevils Hopson, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family, on June 10, 2021, after an extended battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
Bethira was the first of three girls born to the late Burton and Mabel Nevils of LaFollette, TN. She was a member of the Unicoi United Methodist Church and the Joy Bible Class. She sang in the choir until her illness.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Deanne Cook, of Clinton, TN. Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 57 years, Ted Hopson and her sister Sue Ling, who have worked diligently for 7 years to give Bethira the best possible care; two sons, William Todd Hopson (Sharon) and Timothy Edward Hopson (Becky) of Unicoi; and seven grandchildren.
Bethira grew up in LaFollette, TN and graduated from LaFollette High School and then obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from Lincoln Memorial University. Upon graduation from college, Bethira was hired by the State of Tennessee as a Home Assistant Demonstration Agent, working with 4-H Clubs in Washington County, TN.
In 1963 she married Ted Hopson and they moved to Florida where they spent 30 years. Anyone who knew Bethira loved her. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Her calm, gentle and patient personality showed through in everything she did. She never criticized anyone or anything. In college, she was on the May Day Queen's court her first three years and was voted Queen her senior year. She was also voted most attractive female on campus.
In 1992 she and her husband moved back to Unicoi where she become involved in building a home and starting two businesses with her husband. She enjoyed working in the flea market and car lot as well as meeting new people. She worked with the Unicoi Meals on Wheels program for several years delivering meals. She also enjoyed watching the wildlife out her back window, but Bluebirds were her favorite. She was an outstanding homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, June 14, 2021, in the Unicoi United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Dr. Mike Pinner officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Renfro, Allan Renfro, Larry Hoilman, Zachary Hopson, Carter Reece, Jesse Hopson, Doyle Hopson, Jamie Hopson. Committal service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Shepherd’s Glenn. Interment will follow in the Swingle Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at Shepherd’s Glenn by 10:55 AM Tuesday.
The family wishes to recognize and thank the outstanding service provided by Amedisys Hospice Staff for all the care that they provided over the last two years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Unicoi United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory.
