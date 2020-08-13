BLUFF CITY - Bethany Lou Vance, 81, of Bluff City, TN went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Erwin, TN and was the daughter of the late John and Opal Howell Vance.
Bethany was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Tazewell, IN. She enjoyed collecting antiques, bird watching, gardening and flowers. She was an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Biggerstaff and Wendell Pollard; sister, Linda Vance and brother, Billy Vance.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Ralph D. Biggerstaff, Jr. of Bluff City, TN and Tom F. Biggerstaff and his partner Teresa Quillen of Bluff City, TN; daughter, Sherry Froman and partner Clint Rothrock of Washington, IN; grandchildren, Brianna Biggerstaff, Greg Biggerstaff, Brad Biggerstaff, and Chris Froman; great grandson, Preston Biggerstaff; brothers, Jack Vance, Bobby Vance, David Vance, and Ernest Vance all of Erwin, TN; sister, Phyllis Vance of Erwin, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to The National Audubon Society through the website www.audubon.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Bethany and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City. Office 423-538-7131, service information line 423-543-4917.