Our loving mother, Bessie Mae Britt, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence in Johnson City. She was a native of Limestone Cove, daughter of the late Mallie and Nellie Pate West.
Bessie was a retired homemaker.
She was a member of the Milligan Free Will Baptist Church and she also attended the New Hope Church of Christ.
Bessie loved gardening, especially flowers. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, great grandchildren and her pets.
In addition to her parents, her husband Worley Britt (1984) and a daughter, Grace Lee Cooper, 3 sisters, Edith Kelly, Bertha Howell and Edna West, a brother, William West all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory; her three daughters, Helen Marie Honaker, Betty Cox and Lynn West; six grandchildren, Danny, Chasity, Debbie, Kathy, Lisa and Becky, and fifteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:00 pm in the Maple room at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Mr. Paul Peer will speak and pray. A graveside service is scheduled to follow at 3:00 pm at the Mosley-Davis Cemetery in Limestone Cove under the direction of Pastor Mark Street. Active pallbearers will be, Jason and Tyler Thompson, Danny and Ian Honaker, Phillip Honeycutt, Russell Ledford, W. R. Shelton.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City. (423) 282-1521