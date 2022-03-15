JOHNSON CITY - Bessie “Bess” Lou Ollis Ricker, 79, Johnson City, parted this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at NHC Healthcare.
Bess was born, raised, and lived most of her life in the Austin Springs Community, Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Jack Ollis, Sr. and Ruth Hampton Ollis.
Bess was a 1960 graduate of Mary Hughes School and a graduate of Steed College.
She worked in Banking and Finance, formerly with First Tennessee Bank, then as a Credit Counselor and Loan Officer with Washington Mutual Finance Co., retiring in 2003.
Bess was a lifelong member of Austin Springs United Methodist Church.
She wanted to be “remembered as she was known”.
In addition to her parents, Bess was preceded in death by her husband, T.J. Ricker, in 2004, and a brother, Hiram “Mud Flap” Ollis, and a niece, Rebecca Coons.
She is survived by one brother, Jack Ollis, Jr. and wife Betsy; step-son, Rick Ricker and wife Jennifer; step-grandson, Tanner Ricker; niece Rachel Ollis, special great-niece, Leslie Silvia, who was her very special Angel, very special great-great-niece, Kendell Silvia, great-nephew, T.J. Arnett, great-great nephew, Easton Arnett. She is also survived by several aunts, an uncle, many cousins and special friends.
The family would especially like to thank all the special caregivers of station 1 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City. You all showed so much love, compassion and care for Bessie and her family. Each of you will be forever remembered and loved for all you did for her. You were each very special to her and to her family.
The memorial service celebrating Bess’s life will be conducted Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Brenda Booher, officiating.
The graveside committal service and inurnment will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
In-lieu-of flowers, donations may be made in Bess’s name to Austin Springs United Methodist Church, 726 S. Austin Springs Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Ollis and Ricker families. (928-6111)