ELIZABETHTON - Bessie A. (Mitty) Loveless, age 83, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center from an illness and covid-19. She was born on October 8, 1937 in Sullivan County and was the daughter of the late George and Helen Pealer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Roy Pealer and wife Justine, four sisters, Marie Kerley and husband Keith, Dean Curde and husband Tom, Mattie Boyd and husband Jack, and Margie Trent. Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Diane Hill and Reedy, Trudy K and Eddie Brumitt, Tammy Pemberton; grandchildren, Belinda Babb and David, Justin Hill and Mindy, Adam Hill, Ashley Brumitt, Britton Brumit and Jennifer, Colton Pemberton; great-grandchildren, Austin Babb, Makaiyla Babb, Nathan Hill, Kadance Hill, Marcus Hill and Jase Napier; surviving sisters and brother, Nell Hyder and Lowell, Clata Fisher, Bruce and Kathy Pealer, and Robert Trent.
A funeral service to honor the life of Bessie “ Mitty “ Loveless will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral Home with Reverend Nathan Jennings officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service on Thursday.
The committal and entombment service will be held following the service in the Mausoleum of Faith at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County and Washington County are mandating that all citizens who live in or visit the counties wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and/or the graveside are required to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing recommendations
