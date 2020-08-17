ROAN MOUNTAIN - Beryl Norris, age 92, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior and his loving family awaiting him on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Beryl was born August 16, 1927 to the late Bynum and China Church Norris in Carter County, Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, Beryl was preceded in passing by his loving wife, Betty Joean Elliot Norris; one son, Ernie Norris; brother, Melbourne Norris; two sisters, Gladys McCracken and Wanda Reeser.
Beryl was a quiet, sincere, honest, and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great-great grandfather. He was a simple man with strong integrity. He would always do what was right and advocated strongly for what he knew was right in the ways of the Lord. As a member of High Point Baptist Church in Roan Mountain, Tennessee he served as a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher for over 60 years. He was a very devout man of the Christian faith.
He was employed at Bemberg for 20 years. Upon its closing he worked doing various things, including carpentry work, until he became a full time mail carrier. He served his community with the United States Postal Service for a number of years and delivered mail to the old Route 9 community. Aside from serving the Lord in his daily life and working, he enjoyed camping and more importantly spending quality time with his family.
Beryl was surrounded by a loving family. Those remaining to carry on his memory include a son, Harvey Norris and wife Brenda; daughter, Pat Shell and husband Wayne; grandchildren: Beth McLaughlin; Aleshia Cuthbertson; Lee Norris and Jason Norris; great grandchildren: Andrew and Austin McLaughlin; Gracie Cuthbertson; Zachary Shell; Justin and Bradley Norris and Boone Norris; one great-great grandson, Knox Norris; a sister, Veryl Hopson and a special friend Johnny Ledford. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive carrying on his legacy.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Keith Cook and nurse, Aleshia. As well as the nurses and staff of the Johnson City Medical Center for their loving care.
Family and Friends will be traveling in procession to Happy Valley Memorial Park for a
3:00 PM graveside service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with Reverend Tull Oaks officiating and music provided by Mountain Rose Band. Those wishing to attend the graveside service of Beryl are requested to meet at the funeral home by 2:15 PM. Active pallbearers will be Jason Norris, Justin Norris, Bradley Norris, Troy McLaughlin, Gary Oaks and Johnny Ledford. An open viewing will be held from 8:00 AM- 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton, TN.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation / graveside service are required to wear a mask/ and or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be requested.