March 2, 1936 - July 26, 2020
Bertha L. (Green) Miller, 84, residing in Sandusky, passed away early Sunday morning, July 26, 2020 at The Meadows at Osborn Park following a lengthy illness.
Bertha was born on March 2, 1936 in Johnson City, TN to the late Hurbert and Rebecca (Hurley) Green.
Bertha had worked in the Sandusky Paper District most of her life, before retiring after many years of service. Bertha was also a member of the Victory Temple. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafts, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family and friends.
Bertha is survived by her husband, James M. Miller, whom she married on July 12, 1956. She is also survived by her daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Lakner of Sandusky; son, Troy (Joy Abbott) Miller of Sandusky; grandchildren, Brittany and Melissa Lakner; sisters, Rudy Trent of Vero Beach, FL and Hester (Gene) Murphy of Johnson City, TN and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, Bertha is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Green and a brother in infancy.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Meadow Green Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 2602 Bogart Rd., Huron. Pastor Wally Gilbert will officiate. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Those wishing to contribute to Bertha's memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.