ELIZABETHTON - Bertha “June” Williams, age 93, of Elizabethton (Stoney Creek Community), died Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center following an illness of several months. June was born March 19, 1929 in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Weldon and Hazel Ensor Davis. June was preceded in death by her husband, Roby Williams, a son Hubert Williams, a grandson, Josh Lightsey, three sisters and two brothers.
June was the oldest and longest tenured member of the Dungan Chapel Baptist Church. In recent years she had been attending the Poplar Grove Baptist Church and the Lynn Valley Baptist Church with her family. June loved to go to church and would go to church with anyone she could ride with.
In her younger years June worked at Midway School in the office and the cafeteria. She loved young people and would always make sure all of the kids eating in the cafeteria had more than enough to eat. In her community she was always known as one who would help anyone who needed help, whether it was at a funeral, weddings, church events, or family and illness in her circle of friends. A great cook, she could put together a full meal in 20 minutes or less. June truly did love people and enjoyed being around friends whether it was at the church or the funeral home.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Etta B Wilson and her husband Rev. Dennis Wilson, Judy R. Veeneman and her husband Joel, two sons, Kent Williams and his wife Gayle, Dale Williams and his wife Cathy. Two brothers, Ernie Davis (Brenda), Danny Davis (Linda Jean), two sisters-in-law, Linda Davis of Fairfax, VA and Rosa Stout of Elizabethton, eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews survive.
A service to honor the life of June Williams will be conducted at 2:30 PM Sunday, August 21, 2022 in the Dungan Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Wilson officiating. Music will be under the direction of Cathy Walker Wilson, pianist.
The family will receive friends at the church starting at 1:00 PM until the service hour at 2:30 PM. Friends may also call at the funeral home between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM Saturday and from 8:00 AM until 11:30 AM Sunday.
Committal and interment in the Ensor Cemetery will follow the funeral service. Active pallbearers will be Grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary and Georgia Ann Arnold, Harley Carden, Daniel Holder, Virginia Peters, Javy Taylor, Richard Tetrick, Dallas and Kim Williams, Kathleen White and Rev. Eric Wright.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of June may donate to the Ensor Cemetery Fund, Care of Dale Williams, 140 Double Heart Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
The family thanks Josh Cannon and all of the staff at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center for their many acts of kindness they gave to June during her stay at Hillview.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel-Elizabethton, (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Bertha “June” Williams.