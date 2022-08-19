ELIZABETHTON - Bertha “June” Williams, age 93, of Elizabethton (Stoney Creek Community), died Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center following an illness of several months. June was born March 19, 1929 in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Weldon and Hazel Ensor Davis. June was preceded in death by her husband, Roby Williams, a son Hubert Williams, a grandson, Josh Lightsey, three sisters and two brothers.

June was the oldest and longest tenured member of the Dungan Chapel Baptist Church. In recent years she had been attending the Poplar Grove Baptist Church and the Lynn Valley Baptist Church with her family. June loved to go to church and would go to church with anyone she could ride with.

