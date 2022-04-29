PINEY FLATS - Bert Dean Walsh, 88, Piney Flats, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 24, 1933 in Butler, Tenn. to the late Luther & Madgie Irma Stout Walsh. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was retired after several years as a Maintenance Supervisor at Alcan Aluminum. Bert loved to hunt and was an avid reader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Three Sisters: Lois Provin, Christine Stout and Selma Marlow and five Brothers: Berl, Alvin, Ray, Riley and Lee Walsh.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years: Ruth Pilkton Walsh. Two Children: Kimberly Walsh, Punta Gorda, Florida and Gary (Michelle) Walsh, Port Charlotte, Florida. Two Grandchildren: Linnsee Taylor, and Aaron Rodino. Three Great Grandchildren: Evangeline Rodino, Juliana Rodino and Isaiah Taylor. Two Sisters: Shirley (Jim) Massey, of Arizona and JoAnn Shoemaker of Florida , One Brother: Earl (Julie) Walsh of Butler.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Donnie Cable officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Walsh family.