ELIZABETHTON - Bernice Snyder Austin, 98, Elizabethton, TN passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Bernice was born in Johnson County, TN on July 28, 1924, to the late Floyd and Mary Williams Snyder. She lived most of her life in Elizabethton and was a member of the First Christian Church in Elizabethton. Some of her favorite activities included quilting, sewing, and exercising.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Austin, her brothers and sisters: Pauline Simcox, Juanita Lasater, John L. Snyder, Floyd Snyder Jr., and Yvonne McEwen.

