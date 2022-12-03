ELIZABETHTON - Bernice Snyder Austin, 98, Elizabethton, TN passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Bernice was born in Johnson County, TN on July 28, 1924, to the late Floyd and Mary Williams Snyder. She lived most of her life in Elizabethton and was a member of the First Christian Church in Elizabethton. Some of her favorite activities included quilting, sewing, and exercising.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Austin, her brothers and sisters: Pauline Simcox, Juanita Lasater, John L. Snyder, Floyd Snyder Jr., and Yvonne McEwen.
Bernice is survived by her son Carl Samuel Austin, Jr. and wife Lee Anne, Colbert, GA; grandson Samuel Blake Austin and wife Bradley, Dalton, GA; granddaughters Elizabeth Anne Austin, Atlanta, GA; and Emily Marie Austin, Colbert, GA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as good friends, Cathy Ross and Ronnie Snavely.
The graveside service and entombment will be conducted at 1:30 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Michael Klaus officiating. Everyone will meet at the mausoleum by 1:15 pm on Monday.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Christian Church (Children’s Fund or to the Church Food Pantry), 513 Hattie Avenue, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Austin family. Office: (423) 543-5544