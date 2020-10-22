ELIZABETHTON - Bernice Emogene “Jean” Taylor Austin, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Euell & Nancy Cable Taylor. She was a graduate of Unaka High School. Jean was a CNA . She was retired from Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Prior to that she was employed as a Supervisor at Geico Insurance in Washington, D.C.. She loved to play the piano, loved doing crafts, water color painting and crocheting. She was a member of Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School Teacher.
Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Elizabeth & Jay Denton. A Brother: Granville Taylor. Her niece: Amy Willis and nephew: Mike Taylor
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Taylor Cemetery (Big Sandy) with the Pastor Tim Broyles officiating. Music will be provided by Calvin Edwards, Christy Runion and Chaplain Steven Spell. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeal home at 12:20 p.m. Saturday will be: Terry Denton, J.M. Whitson, Dennis Ledford, Mike Taylor, Mike Hickman and Calvin Edwards. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” the Staff of Amedisys Hospice including Bekah Edens, Megan Renfro, Chaplain Steven Spell, Dr. Bremer, Hillview Choice staff especially Sherry Williams and Felicia Pickens and the Staff at Burgie Drug Store. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Austin to the Widows Helping hand fund c/o Marbelton Freewill Baptist Church, 1703 Marbleton Road, Unicoi, Tenn. 37692. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
